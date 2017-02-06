Castle Post Dinners – Family Wealth Group

Doug High sits down with Donald Bentley, of the Family Wealth Group, to talk about two dinners being held at Castle Post on February 16th and the 21st, where attendees can get a leg up on their 2016 tax filings.

Family Wealth Group serves retirees and those nearing retirement with comprehensive retirement planning by providing financial strategies and products that aid in the reduction or elimination of market loss, and reduction of taxes and fees. The group enables their clients to keep and enjoy more of what they make.

Dinners at Castle Post (located at 230 Pisgah Pike in Versailles,) will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 16th, and 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 21st.

For more information, visit their website, or call (859) 309-0349.