Our very own Doug High – News Anchor stopped by Midday Kentucky to talk about the premiere of his latest documentary “Belle Brezing and the Gilded Age of the Bluegrass, highlighting the life of Kentucky’s most notorious madams. Plus, met Laurie Genet Preston, the actress playing the leading role.

“Belle Brezing and the Gilded Age of the Bluegrass” premieres next Thursday, February 16th at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $8 each.

The Kentucky Theatre is located at 214 E Main St in Lexington.