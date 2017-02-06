Arrest made in Credit Card Fraud Case

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Laurel County deputies arrest a suspect believed to be involved in the fraudulent use if a credit card and also wanted on outstanding warrants of arrest from Laurel and Knox counties.

Christopher Surgener, 32, of Corbin was arrested just before noon on Monday morning approximately 10 miles south of London in a home off Hemlock Drive. Deputies found him hiding under a pile of clothes in a closet. Surgener had to be physically subdued after failing to comply during his arrest.

He allegedly used a credit card from a woman who owed him money from a drug debt to buy over $500 worth of merchandise from a Walmart in Corbin o Monday morning. Deputies claim Surgener was aware the credit card did not belong to that woman.

He is facing charges of fraudulent use of a credit card $500 or more but under $10,000 and resisting arrest. Surgener was also charged on a Laurel County bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on charges of public intoxication – controlled substances. In addition, he was wanted on a Knox County bench warrant for failure to appear in court on charges on criminal trespassing.

Surgener is currently being held at the Laurel County Detention Center. More suspects have been identified and additional arrests are expected to follow.