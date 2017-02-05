Melissa McCarthy Skewers Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

Alec Baldwin reprised his role as President Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, but it was the surprise appearance by actress Melissa McCarthy as White House press secretary Sean Spicer that seemingly elicited the most laughs in Studio 8H and in the Twittersphere.

McCarthy portrayed Spicer as excitable, ill-tempered, disparaging to reporters — and loaded with quirks. “I’m not here to be your buddy,” shouts McCarthy’s Spicer at reporters in a fictional White House press briefing room, while guzzling chewing gum. “I’m here to swallow gum and I’m here to take names. OK, now let me wave something shiny in front of you monkeys.”

Badlwin’s Trump kicked off the show during its cold open with White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, portrayed as the grim reaper, at his side. At the urging of Bannon, Baldwin’s Trump calls the leaders of Australia, Mexico and Germany, threatening them and ultimately hanging up on them.

Trump is portrayed as a puppet of Bannon’s in the sketch, during which the fictional president addresses Bannon as “Mr. President.”

Toward the end of the cold open, the grim reaper as Bannon, says, “OK, Donald, that’s enough fun for tonight. Can I have my desk back?”

Responds Baldwin’s Trump: “Yes, of course, Mr. President, I’ll go sit at my desk.”

He then proceeds to sit a child-sized desk where he plays with a toy. “This is so much. I love it,” he says.