Lexington Police Investigating Shooting as Murder-Suicide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Lexington Police are now investigating a shooting Friday night as a murder-suicide.

The Fayette County Coroner has identified 44-year-old Keith Plaster and 32-year-old Tiffany Duiguid as the two people who died in that shooting.

Neighbors ABC 36 spoke to Saturday say they are shocked, they did not see any warning signs. According to police, it appears the two were arguing when Plaster shot Duiguid.

When Duiguid’s 13-year-old son went upstairs to see what happened, Plaster shot him, then himself.

Officers say the boy ran from the shooting on Whispering Hills to a home on King Arthur drive to get help.

He was taken to the hospital and is still in stable condition.