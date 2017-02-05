Hundreds Rally Against Immigration Ban in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Hundreds of people gathered on the steps of the courthouse in downtown Lexington Sunday afternoon to protest President Trump’s executive order on immigration.

More than a thousand people chanted and waved signs in front of the Fayette Circuit Courthouse Sunday afternoon calling on President Trump to rescind his executive order temporarily banning immigrants and refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries from coming to the U.S.

“When you take about the refugee ban, it seems like it’s a religious ban. when you talk about the executive order regarding undocumented immigrants you are basically increasing what criminal means. So this is excluding so many people,” said Heather Hadi, who participated in the protest.

Leaders from a variety of faiths and political positions took to the microphone calling on people to reach out to those unlike them, not hide in fear.

“We’re all bound by something that’s so beautiful that there shouldn’t be hatred any longer. There shouldn’t be divisions. There shouldn’t be walls. There should be that kind of love and that kind of dignity that we afford one another because we’re all the same,” said JR Zerkowski with St. Paul Catholic Church.

The rally was organized by a group of high school students who say in addition to protesting the ban they also wanted to show young people that they can make a difference.

“I just want to be an example to other students that had the same thought as me and thought they couldn’t do it but we came out here, we did all of this on our own and I’m just so happy and so proud of us,” said Bayan Megariaf, one of the organizers of the rally.

During the rally organizers also encouraged people to join them on Refugee and Immigrant Day at the Capitol which will be in Frankfort on February 16th.