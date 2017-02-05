Continued Warming Trend into the Start of the Week, but with Rain

It has turned out to be a nice day with more sunshine and temperatures warming into the 50s! It’s been a bit breezy at times though. Heading into the overnight, temperatures will drop around the mid 30s under partly cloudy skies. A cold front will stall over the area tonight and not impact our weather much. By Monday, it will begin to lift back north as a warm front allowing temperatures to warm around 60 degrees Monday. For your Monday, we will start out with more sunshine, but see clouds increasing into the afternoon hours and rain showers. They will start off light in nature and pick up into the evening hours. It’s possible we may hear a rumble of thunder. An isolated thunderstorm is possible. Monday night, temperatures will stay mild and in the low 50s before warming into the low to mid 60s by Tuesday. Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms will still be possible Tuesday. Another cold front will move through late Tuesday dropping temperatures overnight around the 50 degree mark. Rain showers will linger into your Wednesday, but will be more isolated in nature. Temperatures will be dropping slightly through the day Wednesday with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s. Expect 20s overnight into Thursday with highs Thursday staying around the mid 30s under partly cloudy skies. More sunshine expected Friday with highs in the mid 40s. We’ll be back in the low 50s by the weekend, but with increasing chances for rain.

-Meteorologist Elise Dolinar