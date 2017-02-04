Some AM slick spots; overall dry and warmer Sunday

It was so nice to see more sunshine this afternoon! The sunset was beautiful this evening as well! It was deceiving though. Temperatures only topped out around the 40 degree mark, so we saw some upper 30s and low 40s through the afternoon. We are in store for a chilly night, but temperatures will not be as cold as last night. Last night we saw a low of 10 degrees here in Lexington and low teens around the viewing area. Heading into the overnight, we will also see increasing clouds. With clouds building in overnight, we will also see flurries and some freezing drizzle. It doesn’t look like the entire viewing area will see the light precipitation, but it will cause slick spots in some areas overnight. Please be careful if you will be driving overnight and early Sunday morning. Clouds will linger into your Sunday with some peeks of sunshine. Clouds will break up more as the day goes on. Highs Sunday will be warmer and nearing 50 degrees. We will start to see a warming trend heading into early next week. A cold front will move through the area late Sunday, but not impact our weather much. Temperatures overnight Sunday will stay in the mid 30s as the front stalls out over the area. By Monday, it will begin to lift back north as a warm front and this will allow temperatures to warm into the upper 50s. It will also bring a chance for evening and overnight rain showers Monday. Monday night, temperatures will stay mild and in the low 50s before warming into the low to mid 60s by Tuesday. Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms will also be possible Tuesday. Another cold front will move through late Tuesday dropping temperatures overnight around the 40 degree mark. With cooling temperatures and some lingering light precipitation, we will see rain showers turning to a slight mix Wednesday morning, which could create slick spots. We will begin to see drier conditions through your Wednesday, but with highs only in the low to mid 40s. Expect 20s overnight into Thursday with highs Thursday staying around the mid 30s under partly cloudy skies. More sunshine expected Friday with highs in the mid 40s. We’ll be back in the low 50s by the weekend, but with increasing chances for rain.

-Meteorologist Elise Dolinar