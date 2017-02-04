No. 24 Florida shred 8th-ranked Kentucky 88-66

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) – Speedy point guard Kasey Hill matched a career high with 21 points, Devin Robinson added 16 and No. 24 Florida beat No. 8 Kentucky 88-66 Saturday night, giving coach Mike White the breakthrough win he wanted.

The Gators (18-5, 8-2 Southeastern Conference) ended a five-game losing streak in the series and picked up their first win in four tries against ranked teams this season.

Florida improved to 2-10 against ranked teams under White, winning for the first time since upsetting West Virginia in January 2016.

Canyon Barry chipped in 14 points and KeVaughn Allen finished with 12 for the Gators, who outran the Wildcats (18-5, 8-2) up and down the court.

