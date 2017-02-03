Wild Thyme – Classic Southern Style Biscuits

Biscuits

2 cups of flour

1 TBSP baking powder

1 stick of butter – cold

pinch of salt and sugar

1-2 cups of buttermilk (as needed)

Mix flour baking powder and salt and sugar in a medium bowl. Cut in the cold butter and mix until it resembles a coarse meal. Make a well in the center and add in 1 cup of buttermilk and continue to add in the buttermilk until the mixture has come together and starts to clean the flour from the side of the bowl. Do Not Overmix. Once the mixture is together (if it is sticky dust the outside with more flour as needed) dust flour on a smooth countertop and rollout the dough to about an 1 inch to 1 1/4 inch thick. Cut with a biscuit cutter and place on a greased baking sheet together.

Note: the biscuits will rise better if they are close together vs spread apart

Bacon Gravy

“Nothing makes biscuits better than being smothered in a southern-style bacon gravy. Delightful!”

Ingredients

4 thick slices bacon

1 cup milk, or as needed

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Cook the bacon in a deep skillet over medium heat until crisp, about 10 minutes. Remove bacon to a paper towel-lined plate and keep the grease in the pan. Gradually stir in the flour so that no lumps form, then mix in the milk, continuing to cook and stir until thickened. Crumble the bacon into the gravy and season with salt and pepper before serving.

