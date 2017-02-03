UPDATE: Teens Charged With State Park Vandalism

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – Three teenagers were charged in connection to recent vandalism at Old Ford Harrod State Park in Mercer County that resulted in the death of a sheep, according to Harrodsburg Police.

Investigators say 18-year old Brandon Hellmig, of Salvisa, was charged with criminal mischief, burglary, cruelty to animals and two counts of unlawful transaction with a minor.

Police say two 17-year olds were also charged in the case. Their names were not released because they’re juveniles. A court designated worker will help determine the charges against the juveniles.

Police say the vandalism happened sometime over the weekend of January 14-15, 2017.

Investigators say someone got into the fort, broke a gift shop window and sprayed a fire extinguisher into one of the cabins.

Police say graffiti was also spray painted on the side of the fort.