Status Hearing Held for 3 Accused in Death of Richmond Officer Daniel Ellis

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Raleigh Sizemore, Gregory Ratliff, and Carl Banks – three suspects charged in the murder of Richmond police officer Daniel Ellis – appeared in a Madison County courtroom Friday morning for a status hearing.

According to the circuit clerk’s office, there was a motion filed regarding the constitutionality of seeking the death penalty for Raleigh Sizemore. According to the clerk’s office, there will be a rebuttal hearing to talk about it on March 17th.

Another status hearing has been scheduled for Sizemore, Ratliff, and Carl Banks for February 24th.

According to police, Officer Ellis was investigating a robbery in Richmond in November of 2015 when he was shot. He died days later at UK hospital from his injuries.