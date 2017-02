LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police are warning the public about a scam involving a person who will claim to be from Kentucky Utilities.

Police say the scammer will leave a message claiming that the person being called needs to contact an automated phone system to take care of an overdue bill.

Callers are told that to pay the bill, they will have to use an iTunes or Visa gift card.

Police say not to fall for it, and to call them if you receive a call like this.