Chilly Friday morning with a few clouds and good visibility. Skies will be partly cloudy with cold temps in the middle 30’s. Friday night will be frigid with clear skies and temps falling into the teens. Saturday will be mostly sunny with more seasonal high temps around 40 degrees. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with high temps near 50 degrees, next week will start off mild with rain and thunder likely Monday and Tuesday.

-Meteorologist Eric Burke