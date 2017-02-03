One Resigns, One Suspended After Georgetown Officers Involved in Disruption

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Georgetown Police Department says two of their own were involved in two separate incidents that led to the suspension of one of them and the resignation of the other.

According to the police department, on January 25th they received a report of “disorderly conduct” at a local business. Police say they later discovered that the disruption involved two off-duty police officers. The police department say that later, they received a second call from another local business reporting a disorder. In the second instance, the off-duty police officers were involved in some kind of disruption with another person.

As a result of the incidents, the Police Department says Officer Larry Curtis has resigned, while Officer Rayshon Williams was issued a two-week suspension.

The police department isn’t releasing many details in the incident, and when asked for additional details, told ABC 36 they had “nothing else to share at this time.”

ABC 36’s Veronica Jean Seltzer is following this story, and will have a full report on our News at 5 and 6.