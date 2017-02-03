Mark’s Feed Store to Open in Beaumont Centre

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Mark’s Feed Store is set to open their eighth location in the Beaumont Centre in Lexington.

The new location, at 910 Beaumont Centre Parkway will open on February 8th at 11:00 a.m., with a ribbon-cutting event scheduled for 10:00 a.m.

“We are so excited to bring Mark’s Feed Store to Lexington. We love to be part of our neighborhoods and have had an overwhelming request to come to the Lexington area. So here we are with the same great food, just as our guests know it but with a new building and friendly staff for the Lexington community to call their own.” states Mary Stebbins, Director of Operations.

Based in Louisville, Mark’s Feed Store specializes in barbecued pork, brisket, and chicken.