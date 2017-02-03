Madison Central Signing Day 2017

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – National Signing Day may have been on Wednesday, but down in Richmond, Madison Central threw its ceremony today. Central honored 5 Indians in all.

3 football players will be moving on to the next level: Tristan Moorehead to Mount St. Joseph’s; Zach Hardin to Morehead State and Landon White to EKU.

Madison Goodman will head to Georgetown College for soccer and Madisyn Hurst will bowl at Union College.

Hardin had to give props to his private QB coach, Chad Pennington. White’s happy to stay at home and for Moorehead, it was all about using the sport he loves to follow his passion of marine biology.

