LPD: Man Arrested After Fire Station Burglary

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , ,

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police say a man is behind bars after reportedly stealing items from the fire station on East Third Street earlier this month.

Officers say 22-year-old Roger Strunk entered the station through an unsecured door on January 13th with another woman.  The woman was looking for a blanket, which is a service the station gives to homeless people.

While she was looking for a firefighter to give her a blanket, investigators say Strunk separated from her, then returned and the two left together.  Shortly thereafter, a firefighter noticed that his gym bag, containing personal items and two electronic pads valued at over $500 apiece, was missing.

According to police, surveillance video from the nearby Marathon gas station shows Strunk coming from the fire station with a gym bag, and hiding it behind a dumpster.  Later, the video shows him retrieving the bag with the woman, and leaving the area.

Strunk was arrested on Wednesday and charged with theft by unlawful taking and burglary.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

6 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
LPD: Man Arrested for DUI After Driving Into Neighbor’s House
Read More»
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Richmond PD Arrest Man After Home Invasion
Read More»
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Lexington Man Arrested for Stealing Vehicle
Read More»
﻿
More News»