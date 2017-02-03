LPD: Man Arrested After Fire Station Burglary

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police say a man is behind bars after reportedly stealing items from the fire station on East Third Street earlier this month.

Officers say 22-year-old Roger Strunk entered the station through an unsecured door on January 13th with another woman. The woman was looking for a blanket, which is a service the station gives to homeless people.

While she was looking for a firefighter to give her a blanket, investigators say Strunk separated from her, then returned and the two left together. Shortly thereafter, a firefighter noticed that his gym bag, containing personal items and two electronic pads valued at over $500 apiece, was missing.

According to police, surveillance video from the nearby Marathon gas station shows Strunk coming from the fire station with a gym bag, and hiding it behind a dumpster. Later, the video shows him retrieving the bag with the woman, and leaving the area.

Strunk was arrested on Wednesday and charged with theft by unlawful taking and burglary.