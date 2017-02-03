LPD: Man Arrested for DUI After Driving Into Neighbor’s House

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say they arrested a man for DUI after he drove into his neighbor’s house Friday.

Police say 51-year old Konovalov Gennadiy was under the influence when he went out to move his car in the 2800 block of Satin Leaf Park. Investigators say he hit the accelerator and drove into his neighbor’s house across the street.

Police say no one in the house was hurt.

Investigators say the Lexington Fire Department inspected the home, which suffered heavy cosmetic damage, and determined it was still structurally sound and did not have to be condemned.