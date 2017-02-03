LPD: Man Arrested for DUI After Driving Into Neighbor’s House

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , , , ,

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say they arrested a man for DUI after he drove into his neighbor’s house Friday.

Police say 51-year old Konovalov Gennadiy was under the influence when he went out to move his car in the 2800 block of Satin Leaf Park. Investigators say he hit the accelerator and drove into his neighbor’s house across the street.

Police say no one in the house was hurt.

Investigators say the Lexington Fire Department inspected the home, which suffered heavy cosmetic damage, and determined it was still structurally sound and did not have to be condemned.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

5 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Coroner: Two People Found Shot to Death, Another Wounded
Read More»
9 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
LPD: Man Arrested After Fire Station Burglary
Read More»
10 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Apartment Fire Forces Tenants From Their Homes
Read More»
﻿
More News»