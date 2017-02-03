KSP Investigating Indecent Exposure Incident

TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – State Police are looking for a man after an indecent exposure complaint on Wednesday.

Troopers say at around 6:00 p.m., in the parking lot of the Country Mart Grocery, an older white man dressed in dark clothing and driving a dark colored vehicle pulled his pants down in front of a 5-year-old girl while her grandmother was putting away a shopping cart.

Anyone who has any information on the identity of the person is asked to contact Kentucky State Police at (502) 227-2221.