Kentucky Will Quiz Some Taxpayers to Avoid Tax Fraud

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Some Kentucky taxpayers will have to pass a quiz before they can receive their tax refunds.

The Kentucky Department of Revenue announced Friday it will send letters to some taxpayers asking them to take an identity confirmation quiz online. Each person will have 30 days to answer “simple, personal questions.”

Once the quiz starts, people have a five-minute time limit and answer all three questions correctly to pass. People who only correctly answer two out of three questions will be given a bonus question. People who fail the quiz will be given a second quiz with a two-minute time limit.

The department will continue to process refunds for people who pass the quiz. Those who don’t will be required to submit additional identification documents, including a driver’s license or passport.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.