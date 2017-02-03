Grimes: Nominations Being Accepted for Outstanding Civic Educators

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Friday, Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes announced that nominations are now being accepted for the 2017 Kentucky Outstanding Civic Education Leadership Award. The award recognizes teachers, school administrators, legislators and community leaders who have made significant contributions toward promoting civic learning and teaching students the importance of being engaged citizens.

“The young Kentuckians I meet every day give me hope that our Commonwealth will have a bright future,” said Grimes. “In my life, I was privileged to have mentors who inspired me to serve and be engaged – just like these young people. The Outstanding Civic Education Leadership Award is a way to recognize those people who dedicate their time, energy, and are committed to the success of Kentucky’s youth, our future leaders.”

The award winner will receive a $1,000 cash prize to be used to further his or her civic learning initiatives. One finalist will be selected from each Kentucky High School Athletic Association region and each will receive a $250 award. The award winner and the finalists will be recognized during the KHSAA Boy’s Sweet 16 Basketball Tournament in Lexington.

Application/Nomination forms and additional information about the award are available at sos.ky.gov. The Office of the Secretary of State sponsors this award with the Administrative Office of the Courts and the Kentucky Department of Education.

The deadline for nominations and submissions is March 3.