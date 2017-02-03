Golden Alert for Missing Laurel County Woman

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – London Police issued a Golden Alert Friday evening for 55-year old Brenda Smith.

Police say she was last seen February 1, 2017.

Investigators say Smith has been medically diagnosed as Schizophrenic and also suffers from depression.

She is 5’2,” approximately 350-pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Police say she may be wearing black jogging pants with a black jacket or purple fleece coat and camouflage cap.

They say she may be wearing multiple necklaces and bracelets, and possibly pulling a wagon, according to her family.

She has no form of transportation.

Anyone with information about Brenda Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call London Police at 606-878-7004 or the London-Laurel Dispatch Center at 606-878-7000.

For emergencies, call 9-1-1.