Five People Injured in Violent Collision

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) -Lexington Police report five people were hurt in an automobile accident Friday afternoon, after a car ran a stop sign and was then T-boned by another car.

According to investigators, the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Winchester Road and Cleveland Road.

Police say a car that was headed south on Cleveland Road ran a stop sign. And was hit by a car that was inbound on Winchester Road.

On scene investigators say despite the violent collision, no one was seriously injured.