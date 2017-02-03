Apartment Fire Forces Tenants From Their Homes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Some people who live in an apartment complex in Lexington have to find another place to live for now following a fire Friday afternoon.

Firefighters say around 3:00 Friday afternoon, a passerby saw smoke and electrical arching coming from an electrical box in the back of the Fountainbleu Apartments in the 2300 block of Harrodsburg Road.

Firefighters say crews arrived quickly, battled cold temperatures and quickly put out the fire that was in the space between apartments 23-and-34.

No one was home in either apartment, according to investigators.

The building had working smoke detectors, that firefighters say played a role in alerting the other residents that there was a fire.

Firefighters say everyone got out of the building safely. One woman did need assistance from firefighters to get out of her apartment.

The electricity was turned off, so everyone who lives in the building had to temporarily find another place to stay. The apartment owner and property manager were helping people find a place to stay if tenants weren’t going to stay with family or friends.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.