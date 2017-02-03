Derby Festival Looks to 1973 for Pegasus Pin Design

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Derby Festival’s Pegasus Pin pulls its inspiration from the very first Pegasus Pin, designed in 1973.

Beginning in March, the pins will be available to the public and will sell for $6 dollars each at retail locations. The pins can also be purchased at events for $7.

“Funds raised from the Pegasus Pin sales help us to continue producing events for the public and to maintain the high quality of those events,” said Mike Berry, KDF President & CEO. “When you consider the average price of a concert or movie ticket, it’s an incredible deal.”

The Pegasus Pin program was started as an awareness campaign for the Derby Festival in 1973. At that time, only 10,000 of the plastic pins were produced. Now, more than 250,000 of the pins are produced each year.

Pins are sold in grocery stores, gas stations, banks and other retail outlets around Kentuckiana from Elizabethtown to Louisville and in Southern Indiana, and are also available for purchase through PegasusPins.com. Family Fun Packs, which include a package of 5 Pegasus Pins, also return this year for $25. Children 6 and under are not required to have a Pegasus Pin for admission to Festival events.

More information on the 2017 Pegasus Pin program and prizes can be found at PegasusPins.com.