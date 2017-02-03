Deputies: Driver Tried to Cause Crash in Laurel County

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Laurel County sheriff says a driver intentionally drove across two lanes of traffic to try and cause a crash.

26-year-old Dereck Stuart of Indiana was arrested Thursday evening after deputies say he flipped his car several times off I75 near London.

When deputies arrived, they say his car in an embankment and he tried to run from them.

Deputies caught him and say he admitted to having several beers earlier.

He faces several charges including driving under the influence and wanton endangerment.