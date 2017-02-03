Court: Kentucky Must Pay Relatives Who Care for Foster Kids

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – A federal appeals court has ruled that Kentucky must pay relatives who foster a child just like it pays adults who are licensed foster parents.

News outlets reported this week that this means relatives would receive payments until they obtain permanent custody.

Lawyer Richard Dawahare filed the lawsuit on behalf of a low-income woman denied foster payments for her two great-nephews.

Some say it’s what’s best for the children. Others worry how the state will afford it.

The Cabinet of Health and Family Services oversees foster care in Kentucky. Its website shows the average cost per child in foster care is $77 a day, depending on the child’s needs. Roughly 7,900 children are in state custody. About 300 live with relatives.

Agency spokesman Tim Feeley says they’re reviewing the decision.

 

