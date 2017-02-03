Coroner: Two People Found Shot to Death, Another Wounded

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two people were found shot to death Friday night at a home in Lexington and a third person was found wounded in a separate location, according to the Fayette County coroner.

The coroner says the call came in around 7:44 p.m. in the 400 block of Whispering Hills Drive.

Upon arrival, the coroner says a woman was found shot to death inside the home and a man shot to death just outside the home in the back.

Coroner Gary Ginn says a third man who had been shot was found at a different location, which he did not immediately know, but that the victim was rushed to UK Hospital.

No names were released.

Lexington Police are investigating.