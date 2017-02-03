A Chilly Start To The Weekend

Overview: Colder temperatures continue for Saturday, with highs in the upper 30s. The next best chance for precipitation will be early Sunday morning, with a chance for a little wintry mix. The latest weather model data has suggested less available moisture for Sunday, which may continue to decrease precipitation chances and amounts. There will be a warming trend with more rain chances Monday through Wednesday of next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and frigid temperatures continue, with a low temperature of 14 degrees.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies will be around for Saturday, with a high temperature of 38 degrees.

SATURDAY NIGHT: A little wintry mix to snow will be possible Saturday night into Sunday morning, with an overnight low temperature of 32 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and a chance for a little wintry mix to rain will be possible early Sunday moring, with an afternoon high temperature of 47 degrees.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies will be around for Sunday night, with a low temperature of 36 degrees.

MONDAY: Cloudy skies and more rain chances continue for Monday, with a high temperature of 56 degrees.

MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies and chilly temperatures continue, with a chance for a few rain showers. Overnight low temperatures will be around 52 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain showers continue, with a high temperature of 65 degrees. A few thunderstorms will be possible as well.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies and rain showers will be possible Tuesday night, with an overnight low temperature of 34 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: A little rain to wintry mix will be possible for Wednesday, with a colder afternoon high temperature of 39 degrees.

-Chief Meteorologist Jason Myers