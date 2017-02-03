Attempted Bank Robbery, Pursuit, Ends in Crash on I-64 West

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A suspect fleeing from an attempted bank robbery in Berea led police on a pursuit through Madison, Fayette, Woodford, and Franklin counties on Friday.

Troopers say one suspect was apprehended at the bank robbery, but another person drove off. Scanner traffic reported speeds up to 125 mph.

Madison county police say the driver attempted to swerve into officers during the pursuit. They also say the man was throwing items out of the car as he drove, possibly cash.

The 4-county pursuit ended on I-64 West on the Kentucky River Bridge near mile marker 58. According to officers, spike strips were deployed, but the suspect swerved around them, lost control, and collided with another car.

The collision sent one woman to the hospital with unknown injuries. The suspect was taken into custody.

A crash reconstruction unit is on the scene. State Police say drivers traveling westbound on I-64 should bypass Frankfort, by exiting in Georgetown (Scott Co) and using alternative routes west. The interstate will remain blocked for another hour.

ABC 36’s Veronica Seltzer is in Franklin County, and will have a full report on ABC 36 News at 5.