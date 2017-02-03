Animal Care & Control Investigating After Puppies Found on Race Street

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Officials with Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control are trying to find whoever left a bag of puppies on Race Street.

The four puppies, about 6 weeks old, were found by an area resident on Wednesday in the middle of the street.

Animal Care and Control says the puppies appear to be in good health.

They will be sent to the Lexington Humane Society after their health is cleared.

Anyone with any information on how the puppies ended up on the street is asked to contact Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control at (859) 255-9033.

