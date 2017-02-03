UPDATE: $1M Kentucky Powerball Ticket Claimed

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Lottery says that a Campbellsville woman has claimed a $1 million prize from Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.

Tanya Herrera, 18, won by matching the five white ball winning numbers on her ticket but not the Powerball. The computer-generated quick pick ticket chose 22 as her Powerball number, but 10 is what was drawn for the $206,000,000 jackpot drawing.

Herrera, who was in Somerset visiting her father, doesn’t have much experience playing the lottery so when a winning ticket had been sold at Speedway #9628 in Somerset she asked her dad for help.

After checking the winning numbers on the internet, her dad suggested she go to the store to check it. “I really didn’t know what to do,” Herrera said. “I scanned it myself and when I saw $1 million pop up on the machine, I thought it was broken.”

Herrera says she’ll use some of her winnings towards college tuition and is considering attending Western Kentucky University. Speedway #9628 will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $229 million.

___

2/2/17 3:22 p.m.

$1M Powerball Ticket Sold in Kentucky

One person became a millionaire after Wednesday’s Powerball drawing.

The Kentucky Lottery is reporting that a $1 million dollar ticket was sold in Kentucky.

The ticket matched the first five numbers, but not the Powerball number.

The ticket was sold at the Speedway on South HWY 27.

Kentucky Lottery says they have not heard from the winner yet.

The store that sold the winning ticket will receive $10,000 dollars.