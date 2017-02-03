$10K Grant for Program Providing Mammograms to Women in Need

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Saint Joseph Hospital Foundation, part of KentuckyOne Health, has been awarded at $10,000 grant from the Lexington Cancer Foundation to help assist the foundation’s “Yes, Mamm!” program, which provides mammography screenings and diagnostic services to women in need in central and eastern Kentucky.

“We are thrilled to be selected as a recipient for this grant, which will help provide potentially life-saving preventive screenings,” said Leslie Smart, division vice president of development, KentuckyOne Health. “We strive daily to bring wellness, healing and hope to all, including the underserved, and this grant will help ensure that this continues to happen.”

One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime, but with early detection, the five-year survival rate is more than 80 percent. Mammograms are an important tool in early detection, and this grant will ensure the continued success of the “Yes, Mamm!” program.

“Too often, cost prevents women from getting a screening to detect breast cancer early,” said Kristi Martin, executive director, Lexington Cancer Foundation. “We are proud to be able to provide the Saint Joseph Hospital Foundation with this grant, ensuring women across the state take this vital step and get screened.”

In addition to helping provide mammography screenings and diagnostic services, money will also be used to assist with patient navigation and travel assistance for those who are low-income, medically-underserved, or have fallen through the cracks of services currently available.

The “Yes, Mamm!” program was created in 2012. Since then, the program has provided help to more than 600 individuals, with 100 percent of funding spent on patient care for women across the state.