Wild Thyme – Broccoli Benedictine Tea Sandwiches

Serve as dip or use as spread for finger sandwiches. This quick and classic dish is perfect for tea parties, appetizers or with soup.

Broccoli Benedictine Tea Sandwiches

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons grated cucumber, drained well with paper towel

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened

1 tablespoon sour cream

1 bunch of fresh dill chopped

1 teaspoon finely chopped green onion with tops

Salt and pepper to taste

Dash of hot sauce (optional)

Broccoli stalk thinly sliced

White tea sandwich bread (Pepperidge farm preferred)

For the dip: Blend all ingredients together, and mix well. Yields 10-12 servings

To assemble the tea sandwiches place the thinly sliced broccoli on one-half and spread the benedictine mixture on the other half and sandwich together. Cut the outer crust and slice in half and serve. The dip can be made several days ahead.

* For a gluten free option, serve the thinly sliced broccoli as crudites and use the benedictine as the dip.

