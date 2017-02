LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Transylvania men’s basketball team trailed Hanover by 15 at halftime Wednesday night, 43-28, but rallied to take a second-half lead before falling 70-69 at the Clive M. Beck Center.

The Pioneers were led by Cooper Theobald’s game-high 24 points. Kyle Gullett went for 22 on the night. Alex Jones added in 13.

Next up for Transy, a trip to Bluffton Saturday for a 1 o’clock tip.