Traffic Stop Leads to Arrests, Recovery of Stolen Items

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A traffic stop for speeding in Laurel County led to the arrest of two people on outstanding warrants, drug charges, and the recovery of stolen items, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they pulled over 33-year old Cassey Mason, of Rockhold, for speeding off of the East Cumberland Gap Parkway, south of London around 3:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say they found a needle and syringe in the possession of Mason and her passenger, 44-year old Joseph Tiernan, of Corbin.

Deputies say Tiernan had two outstanding warrants out against him and that he had a large amount of items with him that had been reported stolen out of southern Laurel County, which included chaps, bull rope, two cowboy hats and a cell phone. Investigators say Tiernan told them he was going to try to get rid of the items.

Deputies say Tiernan was also charged on a Knox County warrant accusing him of stealing and using a debit card. Investigators say he was also charged on a Laurel County warrant. They say Tiernan broke-in to a vehicle at a business on West Cumberland Gap Parkway, stole a wallet and garage door opener. Deputies say he then used a stolen debit card at a fast food restaurant and gas station in Corbin and tried to use it at a Walgreens in Corbin. Walgreens declined the card, according to deputies.

Mason and Tiernan were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center on several charges.