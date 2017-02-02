Teacher Accused of Dragging Autistic Student Pleads Guilty

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Scott County’s News-Graphic is reporting a guilty plea on Thursday from a former Garth Elementary teacher who is accused of dragging an autistic student out of his classroom.

Jayson Featherston, a math teacher at the school, pleaded guilty to a wanton endangerment charge on Thursday, according to the newspaper.

The paper says Featherston resigned from the school two days after the reported dragging, during which the student was dragged not only out of the classroom, but down a hall and a stairwell.

The incident also prompted the resignation of Garth Elementary Principal Terry Quillen.

According to the News Graphic, the judge sentenced Featherston to a 12-month probated jail term. He is also barred from having any contact with the student or the family.

Information from the News-Graphic

