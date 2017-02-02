Sentencing for Teen in Deadly 2015 Shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Thursday was sentencing day for a Lexington teenager who admitted to gunning down a young, aspiring counselor.

Police say Andres Soto Jr., 20, was shot to death while standing outside on Oxford Circle in December 2016. Soto dreamed of becoming a youth counselor to help at-risk kids.

Although just 15 at the time of the shooting, Christopher Bravo was charged as an adult. He accepted a plea deal for reduced charges.

The judge accepted the prosecutor’s recommendation for 11 years in prison; ten years for second-degree manslaughter and one year for tampering with evidence. Since Bravo is still underage, he will go to the department of juvenile justice until he is 18.

Once he becomes an adult, Bravo will be re-sentenced in September 2018. He could be eligible for probation at that time.