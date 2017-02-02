Semi Crash Causes Closure on I-64 in Clark Co.

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – Eastbound drivers on I-64 are being alerted to a closure in Clark County near Exit 94 (Van Meter Road,) caused by a semi truck collision.

The Winchester Fire Department says the accident happened around 8:15 a.m. when two semis (one carrying refrigerated meats, and the other carrying plastics,) collided with one another.

Firefighters say a minor diesel spill from one of the trucks is being cleaned up by crews.

No one was injured in the collision.

At the time of this writing, one lane remains open, but firefighters say eastbound I-64 will have to be closed to move the trucks.

A tweet from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet estimated that the interstate will be closed for 2 hours.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.