UPDATE: Runway Lights Back On; Flights Departing Blue Grass Airport

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Blue Grass Airport is reporting that an outage that affected the main runway lights is now over.

A post on Twitter says that planes are now departing.

Flyers should still check their flight status before heading to the airport, but as of now, flight schedules are returning to normal.

You can monitor flight arrivals and departures on the airport’s website at www.bluegrassairport.com.

2/1/17 10:07

Runway Lights Out at Blue Grass Airport, Flights Diverted/Delayed

Flights were delayed and diverted Wednesday night at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport because the edge lights on the main runway were out, according to airport officials.

The lights normally come on automatically at sunset, but did not Wednesday evening.

Airport officials say they think the outage is related to an ongoing construction project.

Two flights that were supposed to land in Lexington were diverted elsewhere and other flights scheduled to leave Lexington were delayed.

Eventually, most airlines canceled all incoming flights to Lexington Wednesday night.

Airport officials say they didn’t know how long the outage would last.

The smaller runway remained open. It was not affected by the outage, according to airport officials.

