No Injuries Reported after I-75 Southbound Collision

BRODHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Brodhead Fire Department, along with the Mount Vernon Fire Department, is on the scene of a serious accident on I-75.

Pictures from the scene show a vehicle that collided with a semi truck. Firefighters say the accident occurred at the 63 mile marker, about ten miles south of Berea.

Despite the dramatic look of the photographs, no injuries were reported, according to firefighters.

ABC 36 has requested additional information, and will update this story as it becomes available.