Lexington Police Warn of Phone Scam Targeting KU Customers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are warning people of a phone scam that targets Kentucky Utilities customers.

Police say as part of the scam, a victim gets a phone message and is asked to call a fake number that sounds like an automated phone system from KU. When the victim is connected with a so-called customer service representative, they are told that a past-due bill needs to be paid immediately with a prepaid iTunes or Visa gift card. The victim is told that if they don’t comply, power to their home will be disconnected.

KU officials say the utility never calls customers asking for credit or debit card numbers or other personal information and reminds customers to use the utility’s SAFE tips to protect themselves from falling victim to scammers.

Both the Lexington Police Department and KU have received several calls regarding this scam, but fortunately there have been no reports of customers sending money. Lexington police advise area residents who receive a call like this to hang up and refrain from sending personal information or money. Anyone who believes they may be a victim of a phone scam should contact the police department at (859) 258-3600.