Lexington Police Chief’s Cruiser Side-Swiped, Arrests Made

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – You know you’re having a bad day when you side-swipe a police chief’s car, and that happened to a woman Thursday afternoon, according to Lexington Police.

Investigators say Chief Mark Barnard tried to make a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle around 2:45 p.m. on Richmond Road and St. Ann Drive.

Police say when the chief tried to pull the vehicle over, it hit a parked car, side-swiped the police cruiser and took off.

Investigators say officers found the vehicle a short time later behind Home Depot on Richmond Road. Police say there were three people in the vehicle.

Police say the driver, Diana Young Brown, was charged with wanton endangerment and leaving the scene.

Investigators say a passenger, Jesse Burton, was charged with possession of a controlled substance – heroin. Police say the other passenger was not charged.

Police say no one was hurt. There was minor damage to all three vehicles involved, according to police.