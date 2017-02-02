“The Ice Wolf” – Winchester Players

Doug High sits down with Hannah Christopher and Lainie Mitchell to talk about the Winchester Players’ upcoming production of “The Ice Wolf.”

The touring children’s show will be preformed February 4th and 5th in Georgetown at the Cardome Center, with Georgetown Community Center, and February 11th and 12th in Winchester at Strode Station School.

The cast of 13, 8-19 year-olds, has been rehearsing for two months to bring this play to stages and schools in the central Kentucky area.

“The Ice Wolf” is an Inuit tale of a red haired child, Anatou, cast out by her own people because she is “the different one.” She runs to the forest to beg the Wood God to turn her into a wolf, but being a wolf near an Inuit village causes more conflict for Anatou. Will the villagers learn to accept Anatou? Will she learn to accept herself? Find out in the exciting production.

Tickets are available at the door.

For more information, email estes.theatre@gmail.com.