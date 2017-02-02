Hockey Day – Lexington Thoroughbreds Youth Ice Hockey

Meteorologist, and hockey enthusiast, Eric Burke sits down with coach Andrew Dubiel and his son, player Ethan Dubiel to talk about Hockey Day in Lexington, happening February 4th!

Hockey Day in Lexington is a all day event being held at the Lexington Ice Center by Central Kentucky Hockey Association. It is a day in which all 96 players from 4 age groups will play a game at the Lexington Ice Center. There will be a DJ playing music throughout all games along with raffles, free giveaways, and more.

The day is a great opportunity for those in Lexington and the surrounding are to come and watch youth hockey at no cost to try and drum up interest in the community for the sport of hockey. The thoroughbreds will be hosting teams from Dayton, OH and Northern Kentucky for a majority of the games while the Mite teams (8 & Up) will be playing in the house league.

The Lexington Ice Center is located at 560 Eureka Springs Drive in Lexington.

For more information, head to centralkentuckyhockey.com.