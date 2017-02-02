Gov. Bevin Participates in 65th National Prayer Breakfast

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Thursday, Gov. Matt Bevin joined President Donald Trump and federal, state and local government leaders from across the country in Washington, D.C. to participate in the 65th annual National Prayer Breakfast.

First held during the administration of President Dwight D. Eisenhower, the National Prayer Breakfast brings together more than 4,000 individuals from over 120 countries.

Every U.S. president since President Eisenhower has participated in the National Prayer Breakfast.

Kentuckians will have an opportunity to take part in a similar event next week in the Commonwealth at the Governor’s Prayer Breakfast, scheduled for February 7 at the Frankfort Convention Center. The event will feature Hall of Fame jockey Pat Day and Luke Hancock of the 2013 NCAA national champion University of Louisville mens basketball team.