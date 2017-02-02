FCPS Superintendent Launches “Give 10” Volunteer Program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Thursday, Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Manny Caulk issued a call to action to make a difference in the life of a child.

“Our students need you,” Caulk said. “They need your time. They need your talent. They need to know that you want the same things for them that you want for your own children. And they need to know that you believe they can succeed.”

During a press conference at Harrison Elementary School, Caulk unveiled Give 10, a campaign to encourage members of our community to give up to 10 hours a month volunteering with schools.

“There are ways that every single person who lives and works in Fayette County can help – no matter where you live, how much you make or what level of education you have,” Caulk said. “We’re inviting everyone – individuals, businesses, faith-based organizations, colleges and universities, members of the athletic and arts community, civic groups, retirees, public service professionals, service clubs, fraternities and sororities, and more – to get involved to make this effort a success.”

Schools in Fayette County have identified specific ways that members of the community can support students. Some of those are long term commitments and others are one-time activities. Through the Give 10 program, Fayette County Public Schools will match the people who want to volunteer with those requests for help. Those interested should visit www.give10fcps.com or call 859-381-GIVE.

United Way of the Bluegrass will serve as a partner for the Give 10 program by assisting with volunteer recruitment, marketing and awareness. United Way will focus on recruiting volunteers through local business and non-profit partnerships.

“United Way is proud to be a partner in this effort. Give 10 will undeniably make a difference in the lives of countless students in Fayette County,” said Bill Farmer, CEO and President of the United Way of the Bluegrass. “Many of our kids need a mentor to help guide them onto a successful path. A small investment of time can yield incredible results. Community engagement is the cornerstone of any thriving school system, and we believe that Lexington is up for the challenge.”

Organizations that have already agreed to join the Give 10 effort include the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government, University of Kentucky, Transylvania University, 16th District PTA, Lexmark, Toyota, Big Brothers/Big Sisters and dozens of others.