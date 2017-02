Still looking for the perfect gift to show that special someone you love them? Look no further than Karima’s Kustom Kreations. Today, Karima stopped by to show off some of her custom & affordable designs that are perfect for any occasions! Watch and see a few of her fabulous monogram pieces.

If you want to see more of Karima’s products visit her Facebook, wesbite or by calling (859) 536-8437.