Colder Temperatures Return For Friday

Overview: Colder temperatures return Friday and Saturday, with highs in the upper 30s. The next best chance for precipitation will be on Sunday, with a chance for a wintry mix to rain. The latest weather model data has suggested less available moisture for Sunday, which may continue to decrease rain chances and amounts. There will be a warming trend with more rain chances Monday through Wednesday of next week.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and cold temperatures will be around for tonight, with overnight low temperatures around 18 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies continue for Friday, with a chilly afternoon high temperature of 37 degrees.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and colder temperatures return, with a low temperature of 15 degrees.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be around for Saturday, with a high temperature of 38 degrees.

SATURDAY NIGHT: A little wintry mix to snow will be possible Saturday night into Sunday morning, with an overnight low temperature of 30 degrees.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies and a chance for a little wintry mix to rain will develop for Sunday, with an afternoon high temperature of 47 degrees.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Lingering rain will be possible for Sunday night, with an overnight low temperature of 33 degrees.

MONDAY: Cloudy skies and more rain chances continue for Monday, with a high temperature of 54 degrees.

MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies and chilly temperatures continue, with a chance for a few rain showers. Overnight low temperatures will be around 46 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain showers continue, with a high temperature of 64 degrees. A few thunderstorms will be possible as well.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies and rain showers will be possible Tuesday night, with an overnight low temperature of 39 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Rain chances continue for Wednesday, with a cool afternoon high temperature of 45 degrees.

-Chief Meteorologist Jason Myers